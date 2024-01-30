Attorney General Ken Paxton contradicts himself on Robb shooting after rally in San Antonio

The statute of limitations for the Robb Elementary School shooting case will hit its two year mark on May 24. This will make it more difficult for families of the victims to seek justice against law enforcement officers for their failed response to the shooting.

After a campaign rally in San Antonio last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton was prompted to address these concerns.

“I pray that that doesn’t happen because the people of Texas, and especially the families that lost their kids, they have a right to know,” he said.

Paxton filed an appeal on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety in December, limiting the ability of victim’s families to file federal lawsuits against law enforcement. When asked about this contradiction by a local reporter, he again contradicted himself.

“So my job is to represent the state, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t think we shouldn’t have transparency in any type of government,” Paxton said.

The City of Uvalde is also waiting for local District Attorney Christina Mitchell to release DPS records that she has special access to. Families of the victims are growing increasingly frustrated with Mitchell and the lack of criminal charges against law enforcement officers.

Brett Cross lost his son Uziyah in the Robb Elementary shooting. He said that he’s not surprised by Paxton’s contradictory statement.

“Every one of the people in these higher agencies like Abbott, like Paxton, like Dan Patrick, they all do the same thing. They say that they want help for us and then actively go against what would help us,” he said.

Cross said he doesn’t have much faith in the indicted attorney general.

With the recent release of the Department of Justice incident review into the shooting, families are pushing for Mitchell to release DPS records and for law enforcement to be held accountable.