SAFD Chief Charles Hood retires after making 'vulgar, demeaning' comments about women

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood suddenly retired from SAFD this week after an investigation determined he used comments that went against the city’s Equal Opportunity Employment policies and were “contrary to the City's expectations of him as a leader of the department,” according to City Manager Erik Walsh.

A memo issued to San Antonio City Council members on Wednesday indicated Hood’s retirement was effective immediately. In a statement, Walsh said Hood’s comments were “vulgar, demeaning and disrespectful to women.”

“[The comments] are disruptive to professional operations of the department,” Walsh said. “This conduct will not be tolerated.”

BREAKING: Former San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood used the phrase "pussy always wins" with male SAFD personnel according to summary of facts released by the City of San Antonio.



Hood retired today after admitting to using the phrase. pic.twitter.com/BXGl4Twrfh — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) January 4, 2024

The department's deputy chief, Christopher Monestier, will oversee the fire operations while the city conducts a national search for a replacement.

Hood’s bio and photo had already been removed from the city’s website by Wednesday evening. Hood had served as chief of the department since April 2007.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a statement that supported the actions taken by Walsh.

“The City of San Antonio should be an equitable, safe, and productive workplace, and I will continue to encourage staff to do all it can to achieve that goal. No matter the department or environment, people will be treated with equal respect and dignity in our city,” he said.

The city had contracted a third-party attorney to conduct the investigation. According to the city, Hood admitted to making the comments.