Rains in San Antonio region boost aquifer and ease drought

Rainfall maps from the National Weather Service showed some beneficial rain fell right on top of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone over the past five days, ending early Monday morning.

The recharge zone runs the upper sections of Uvalde, Medina and Bexar counties and then through portions of Comal and Hays counties, just west of I-35.

Rainfall measuring up to two or three inches fell on portions of Uvalde County over the past five days. However, most of Bexar County during the same time received only about an inch or an inch-and-a-half.

The National Weather Service reports the I-35 corridor could receive another half inch of rain before shower activity tapers off by early Tuesday morning.

The Edwards Aquifer has been inching up with the rain and stood at 636 feet on Monday morning.

However, Stage 3 water pumping restrictions remained in place for permitted pumpers from the San Antonio and Uvalde Pools of the aquifer. Those pumpers were expected to reduce pumping by 35% until aquifer levels improve.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported drought conditions eased for most of Bexar County.

After highs in the 60s the past few days, highs will warm into the 70's for the remainder of the week.

Another cold front is expected around Friday but forecasters were unsure how much rain would accompany it.