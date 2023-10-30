Wind chills to improve for trick or treating; rains finally add up for San Antonio region

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Wind chills on Tuesday night should improve in time for door-to-door trick or treating by little Barbies and Spidermen.

The National Weather Service reported on Monday that winds and windchills should die down for a few hours early Halloween night before creeping back up. Temperatures should be in the lower 50s early Tuesday night.

For the remainder of the week, highs will generally stay at or just below 60 until a warming trend begins on Thursday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hover around 80. The sky will be mostly clear this week starting Tuesday.

The rain will also clear out after some moderate chances on Monday night.

Rainfall over the last seven days ending at 7 a.m. Monday started to add up for the drought-stricken area. Most of Bexar County has received an inch-and-a-half to two inches or rain during that time.

San Antonio's rainfall deficit for year-to-date at the international airport is nearly 11 inches below normal.

Much of the rain that fell to the west and north of San Antonio has also proven to be beneficial for the Edwards Aquifer, a key source of water for the area.

Local residents hope "El Nino" conditions will continue this fall, meaning average to above average rainfall for the region.