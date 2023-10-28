Muertos Fest: San Antonio's Day of the Dead tradition

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Cyclists who perished on San Antonio’s streets, migrants who died crossing the border, and victims of the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School are among those who are memorialized at this year’s Muertos Fest.

The Día de los Muertos traditions originated in Mexico, but San Antonio is also known for embracing the celebration of honoring the dead by showcasing altars to loved ones we have lost.

1 of 9 — Eva Mireles Robb Elem.jpg An altar honoring Eva Mireles, a teacher from Robb Elementary School Yvette Benavides 2 of 9 — cyclists .jpg An altar honoring San Antonio cyclists killed in accidents. Yvette Benavides 3 of 9 — tamales .jpg Part of an altar for a beloved family at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides 4 of 9 — casita cocina.jpg An altar that celebrates a family tradition of making tamales at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides 5 of 9 — Jesse Trevino Spirit .jpg An altar to memorialize the artist Jesse Trevino Yvette Benavides 6 of 9 — Golden Girls Altar.jpg An altar for "The Golden Girls" at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides 7 of 9 — traditional altar.jpg A traditional altar at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides 8 of 9 — Pee-wee 2 .jpg One of five altars dedicated to Pee-wee Herman at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides 9 of 9 — Amor Eterno.jpg Amor Eterno altar at Muertos Fest Yvette Benavides

At the 11th annual Muertos Fest taking place this weekend at HemisFair Park in downtown San Antonio, Paul Reubens, a beloved American actor and comedian best known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman, was honored with five different altars featuring characters and items from his iconic Saturday morning show, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

Other altars featured celebrities like Betty White and the rest of the cast of “The Golden Girls.”

Many of the altars were simple and included framed family photos and a few of the favorite items of the deceased like pan dulce and bottles of spirits.

Others were more elaborate, including one by Casa Mio Designs, honoring Nuestra Querida Familia (or Our Beloved Family). The altar was actually inside a wood-frame casita with a front and back door. One can enter and see a tiny cocina–a typical Mexican American kitchen, with two smiling, aproned skeletons preparing a pot of tamales.

San Antonio lost one of its favorite artists this year. An altar to Jesse Treviño, including a small replica of his iconic mural “Spirit of Healing,” attracted many who admire his incredible story.

San Antonio is one of the deadliest cities for bicyclists. An altar built by SATX Social Ride honors cyclists who have been killed in traffic crashes with motor vehicles.

The festival offers a chance for the community to highlight important social issues, including domestic violence, gun violence, and the need for more research to battle childhood cancer. It also gives visitors a chance to grieve and process and celebrate the lives of those lost together.