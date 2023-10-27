Small tornado confirmed for NE San Antonio, Fort Sam; chills coming for Halloween

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A damage survey team from the National Weather Service confirmed on Friday a tornado 150 yards wide moved at 80 miles per hour along a 5.1 mile path, including Fort Sam Houston, on Thursday morning.

The twister moved along a northeasterly path from East Commerce to Austin Highway between 8:01 to 8:18 a.m. It left behind most of its damage on the grounds of Fort Sam Houston.

There was roof damage, downed tree limbs, and some bent signs at the fort.

Video showed what appeared at times to be an over-sized dust devil. Its overall strength was EF0, or the lowest category of tornado. An EF5 tornado, the most devastating category, has winds of 201 miles per hour or more.

Gina Lori A small tornado left behind some damage at Fort Sam Houston on Oct. 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reports a cold front should blow into the Hill Country by Sunday afternoon and arrive in San Antonio a short time later.

Forecasters said it should reach the border and Coastal Bend by Sunday night.

The cold front is expected to trigger some showers during its passage across the lower half of Texas and produce some blustery winds.

Insane tornado video!! Best one I've seen today and pretty close. This was at Fort Sam Houston near I-35 & New Braunfels gate.



📷 Mike Stockdell (on his way into work this morning)#txwx @natwxdesk pic.twitter.com/aZgjwNuFDC — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) October 27, 2023

The best chances for rain appear to be Sunday night and early Monday.

Sunday daytime highs in San Antonio will reach into the 80s before the cold front drops temperatures by nearly 40 degrees by early Monday morning.

The temperature will struggle to reach a high of 50 on Monday and the lower 50's for Halloween on Tuesday. Trick or treat temperatures on Tuesday night will likely be in the upper 40s.

Wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s at times, with the lowest wind chills across the Hill Country.