Hurricane Norma's rains ghost much of South Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
Remnants of Norma blanket South Texas and much of the Hill Country with clouds, but little to no rain
Screengrab
/
NOAA
Remants of Norma blanket South Texas and much of the Hill Country with clouds, but little to no rain

High clouds are all South Texas and most of the Hill Country saw on Monday hours after Hurricane Norma made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.

The last of Norma's remnants will dissipate north of the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

There are weak to moderate rain chances in San Antonio's forecast for this entire workweek but not from Norma.

A change in the weather pattern that combines a low from the west with Gulf moisture may allow for streamer type showers from Monday night through Wednesday morning across portions of the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and the Coastal Plains.

Meanwhile, San Antonio can expect some goosebumps for Halloween as a major cold snap arrives — right on time for this time of year.

The high for Halloween next Tuesday is expected to be in the lower 50's while lows on Halloween night will dip into the 40s.

Brian Kirkpatrick
