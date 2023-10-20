Overnight lane closures planned all weekend for I-10/Loop 1604 interchange on far Northwest Side

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports there are several road closures planned between 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday as work continues on major improvements to the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange on the far Northwest Side.

There will be a full closure of the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp, the Loop 1604 exit ramp at the I-10 interchange, and the Loop 1604 frontage road through the I-10 interchange. The right lane to I-10 east bound, however, will be open.

In addition, there will be full closures of the I-10 eastbound frontage road under Loop 1604, the I-10 EB to Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp/cloverleaf and the I-10 westbound main lane exit ramp/direct connector to Loop 1604 east bound.

These closures will be in place for steel beam erection and to set girders for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to I-10, according to a TXDOT news release.

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

Detour information provided by TXDOT

Loop 1604 EB main lanes and frontage road:

Traffic traveling on Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road just after La Cantera Parkway, towards I-10. Traffic will follow the frontage road to the I-10 frontage road and utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard to access the I-10 WB frontage road. Traffic will continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to re-enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

IH-10 EB frontage road:

Traffic traveling EB on the I-10 frontage road at the Loop 1604 interchange will be directed to travel on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road to the signalized turnaround at La Cantera Parkway. Traffic will then take the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and follow the frontage road exit to I-10 EB.

I-10 WB to Loop 1604 EB:

Traffic traveling WB on I-10 will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.