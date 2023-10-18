Weekend may see record warm temps; remnants of Hurricane Norma may bring some rain relief

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The National Weather Service reported a warming trend arrived in the San Antonio area that may produce record warm temperatures by this weekend.

Highs will inch up to the 90s by Friday and Saturday, but San Antonians can still enjoy early morning temperatures in the 60s.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Norma on Wednesday was showing rapid strengthening with landfall as a possible hurricane along Mexico's mid-Pacific coast early next week.

Forecasters said some of the remnants of Norma, whether tropical storm or hurricane in scope, could bring rain into South Texas if those remnants are picked up by the jet steam.

Most of the remnants, however, were not expected to make it past the mountains in northern Mexico.

Some weather computer models showed that any remnants that do reach Texas will miss San Antonio and the lower Hill Country entirely.

The weather scenario is still too far off for accurate movement or rainfall projections, but many San Antonians are keeping their fingers crossed after a recorded hot and dry summer and a mostly warm fall so far.

All of Bexar County and much of the Hill Country remains under the worst drought category from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

At San Antonio International Airport, the weather service reports only 16 inches of rain has fallen since Jan. 1 or about 11 inches behind year-to-date averages.

San Antonians can only use automatic sprinklers for landscape watering once a week based on street address under Stage 2 restrictions imposed by the San Antonio Water System.

Hand watering by hose is allowed at any time.

"El Nino" conditions are in effect, so there is at least an equal chance of seeing average rainfall amounts this fall, but temperatures are expected to near or above normal.