Sen. Ted Cruz pushes for direct flights from San Antonio to Reagan National Airport

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
Passengers gather at Gate B5 of the San Antonio International Airport for American Airlines Flight 321 to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Monday, April 5, 2021, in San Antonio.
Passengers gather at Gate B5 of the San Antonio International Airport for American Airlines Flight 321 to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Monday, April 5, 2021, in San Antonio.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is pushing for direct flights from San Antonio International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

Direct flights to Reagan from San Antonio are currently restricted by a perimeter rule, which limits direct flights that originate within 1,250 miles.

Cruz is a ranking member on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. The committee is working on its own version of an FAA reauthorization bill, which could carve out an exemption for San Antonio International.

"This should be an easy decision. San Antonio deserves a direct flight to Washington Reagan," Cruz said at a news conference.

The Republican Senator said passengers from San Antonio travel to Washington D.C. daily, but are forced to take connecting flights, or land at airports further away from the capitol.

A third terminal is planned for San Antonio International Airport that will add capacity for 17 new gates. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Jerry Clayton
