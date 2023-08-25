© 2023 Texas Public Radio
System outage crashes Texas' vehicle inspection system

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Thomas Pead inspects an SUV at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015.
Mike Stone
/
Reuters
Thomas Pead inspects an SUV at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced its vehicle inspection system experienced issues following an outage on Aug. 23.

DPS said in a release the outage was ongoing and did not allow stations in "safety-only" counties to conduct proper inspections.

While all vehicles registered in Texas are required to receive an annual vehicle inspection, so-called "safety-only counties" only require comprehensive safety inspections, not emissions tests.

Bexar County is considered a "safety-only county."

Gasoline powered vehicles registered in 17 designated counties, including Dallas, El Paso, and Harris counties, require both a safety inspection and emissions testing.

DPS said emissions inspections were not impacted by the outage.

The outage could potentially impact vehicle registrations, which require an up-to-date vehicle inspection.

DPS did not indicate when the outage may be resolved.

Marian Navarro
