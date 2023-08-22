San Antonio ACS reverses change to euthanasia policy after backlash from residents

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services reversed a change to its policy concerning its ability to stop euthanasia from happening if someone comes forward to adopt the pet at the last minute.

ACS announced on Monday it would no longer spare the animals once they were sedated.

The announcement ignited an outpour of negative comments from residents on social media.

On Tuesday, ACS reversed the policy, effective immediately.

"After discussions with the City Manager's office and City leadership, Animal Care Services is revoking the recent change to not reverse sedated animals during capacity euthanasia," the statement explained.

ACS, which has been over capacity all summer, urged residents to get their adoption decisions in quickly to avoid last minute holds.

"As one of the largest open admission shelters in the country, ACS takes in more than 25,000 animals annually and continues to be dependent on the support of our partners and the community to save as many lives as possible," the statement added.

ACS also faced criticism for euthanizing two dogs who had already received their rescue tags. Their names were Bandito and Babe.

ACS apologized for the mistake and said it is undergoing a review to figure out how that happened.