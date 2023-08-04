Moses Rose's owner agrees to sell bar property for museum, ending latest battle of the Alamo

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The owner of Moses Rose's hideout, a bar next to the Alamo, has agreed to the sale of the property with the City of San Antonio and the Alamo Trust, ending an eminent domain legal fight.

The battle began with back and forth financial offers, the city council approving the use of eminent domain, negotiations and then lawsuits. Owner Vince Cantu had originally asked for up to $17 million for the property, and the Alamo trust had countered with about $4 million. The final price was undisclosed.

In a statement from the family's attorney Dan Eldredge, the Cantu family said they were thankful for the support received throughout the process.

“Owners, Vince Cantu and Elizabeth Harwood Cantu, and their children, Allegra, Castille and Cullum, of Moses Roses Hideout, and Cantu-Harwood, Inc., are grateful to all true Texans who peacefully stood up for private property rights on the historic Alamo battlefield, especially LULAC, Libertarians everywhere, and numerous social media advocates,” the statement read.

Cantu has until Aug. 15 to leave the bar on E. Houston Street, which will ultimately be leveled to make room for a loading dock attached to a planned museum for the Alamo.

One of the stipulations: If any Alamo artifacts are found after the bar is torn down, the museum will have to label that it came from property sold by the Cantu’s family business.

“It is quite possible that no artifacts will be discovered under our building, but this concession was the respect we needed to demonstrate and declare that any transaction made on Alamo soil must recognize the private property rights for which the Alamo Defenders fought and died almost 200 years ago,” the family’s statement read.

Both the State of Texas and City of San Antonio praised the conclusion of the legal fight.

“This agreement paves the way for the future of the historic Alamo. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Alamo to learn more about the deep-rooted history and culture of San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “In just a few years, our visitors will enjoy a state-of-the-art Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. We invite the world to learn why San Antonio’s World Heritage designation includes the historic Alamo.”

Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, said in a statement that the Trust appreciated the assistance of the involved parties.

“This successful resolution exemplifies the power of productive dialogue, showcasing our collective ability to achieve shared objectives for the future of the Alamo,” she said.

The museum would open in 2027 as part of a $450 million redevelopment of Alamo Plaza.