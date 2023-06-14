© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Weather service says local conditions are 'still going to be gross'

By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that local conditions will remain muggy and hot through at least the middle of next week.

A heat advisory runs through Thursday as a high-pressure ridge sits near the area. It trapped a mix of hot temperatures, high humidity, and low winds across the region.

The soupy misery is also fueled by a steady flow of Gulf moisture and the evaporation of ground moisture from previous rains.

One forecaster said in a discussion "it's still going to be gross" to describe the current weather pattern.

Anyone who must work outside for the next several days are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room.

Heat related illnesses will be very possible through at least the middle of next week.

The right clothing is a must outdoors. Clothes that are loose-fitting and light-colored help keep body temperatures down. A hat is also recommended.

Daytime highs will push 100 or more degrees until then, and the heat index, or how hot it feels, will push even higher. Thursday and Friday nights will really be muggy, with humidity levels running above 90%.

Highs this week include 102 Thursday, 103 Friday and Saturday, and 104 on Monday during Juneteenth.

Forecasters said the ridge may slide off to the west over the Permian Basin and Southwest Texas by the middle of next week.

That will enable a north to northwesterly wind to flow, and the region may see the return of a more active weather pattern and cooler temperatures.

Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
