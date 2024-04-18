Where, when and how to vote in the May 4 election in Bexar County

May will be the month of elections in San Antonio and Bexar County.

The election on May 4 focuses on municipal, school board and county races.

The primary runoff election — the series of rematches between candidates from March's Super Tuesday — will be on May 28. TPR will publish that voters guide later in the month.

WHEN

Early voting: Monday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 30.

Election Day: Saturday, May 4.

WHERE

A list of voting locations are on the map below.

VOTING BY MAIL

Information and directions on voting by mail are available here.

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options.

VoteTexas.Gov

VOTING WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

The Alamo Colleges District and several San Antonio school districts chose to hold their elections on May 4.

North East ISD

This year, North East ISD’s election has the potential to be unusually impactful. Five of the district’s seven board seats are on the ballot and only two of the candidates are incumbents. The current NEISD trustees have been evenly divided since the death of Terri Williams in August.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD also has three seats on its board up for election May 4. Because of the unusual way Southwest conducts elections, the SWISD trustee races are on a separate ballot. Voters can only access those ballots at a handful of locations inside the school district.

Three SWISD incumbents are running for re-election. They are challenged by former trustees who lost their bids for re-election after campaigning to add SWISD elections to the same ballot as the rest of Bexar County’s elections.

Alamo Heights ISD

Alamo Heights ISD has canceled its election because only one candidate filed for each of the board’s three open seats. Two of the three duly elected trustees are incumbents.

Alamo Colleges District

The Alamo Colleges District has one trustee seat on the ballot. Two other trustee races were canceled because the candidates were unopposed.

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD is asking voters to approve a $249 million bond to build a middle school and two elementary schools. A second $41 million proposition would allow the district to improve the high school stadiums. Medina Valley voters approved a $376 million bond last year to build the district’s second high school.

MVISD is one of several districts on the outskirts of Bexar County with projected enrollment growth.