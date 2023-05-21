© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Victim's families invite the public to Uvalde to mourn with them, city leaders say 'stay away'

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Uvalde residents react after release of video of school shooting, in Uvalde
Kaylee Greenlee Beal
/
Reuters
Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde on July 13, 2022.

Officials in Uvalde and a group representing families of the Uvalde school shooting are at odds with each other over an upcoming vigil marking one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting.

An open letter signed by Uvalde officials is urging people to give residents of Uvalde time, space and privacy to remember those lost, and asked individuals looking to support the Uvalde community to host any events or memorials in their respective hometowns.

Uvalde Anniversary Privacy Letter by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

In the meantime, a Non-profit group that represents some of the family members of those killed, Lives Robbed, is asking people from around the world to attend the May 24th candlelight vigil in Uvalde.

Lives Robbed has been critical of law enforcement for their response to the shooting. 376 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman. Following the shooting, the narrative presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety changed several times, as it became clear the response was "systemic failure."

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Lives Robbed has also been critical of state officials and lawmakers, who they say have done nothing to address gun control in the wake of the shooting.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
News Top StoriesUvalde ShootingTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton