Victim's families invite the public to Uvalde to mourn with them, city leaders say 'stay away'

Officials in Uvalde and a group representing families of the Uvalde school shooting are at odds with each other over an upcoming vigil marking one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting.

An open letter signed by Uvalde officials is urging people to give residents of Uvalde time, space and privacy to remember those lost, and asked individuals looking to support the Uvalde community to host any events or memorials in their respective hometowns.

In the meantime, a Non-profit group that represents some of the family members of those killed, Lives Robbed, is asking people from around the world to attend the May 24th candlelight vigil in Uvalde.

Lives Robbed has been critical of law enforcement for their response to the shooting. 376 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman. Following the shooting, the narrative presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety changed several times, as it became clear the response was "systemic failure."

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Lives Robbed has also been critical of state officials and lawmakers, who they say have done nothing to address gun control in the wake of the shooting.