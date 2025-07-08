© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fort Worth singer Pat Green suffers 'heartbreaking and deeply personal loss' in Central Texas floods

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:11 AM CDT
Country music artist Pat Green performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Larry Papke
/
AP
Country music artist Pat Green performs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

Members of Pat Green's family are among those unaccounted for following the floods that ravaged central Texas over the weekend.

The country singer's younger brother, sister-in-law and two of their children are missing, according to a post from Green's wife, Kori Green. "We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," the post continued.

More than 100 people have died including 27 counselors and campers from Camp Mystic. Unknown numbers are still missing four days into recovery efforts.

Officials said that the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour.

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, the singer postponed a July 5 concert "due to unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country."

Green was nominated for Top New Artist of the Year at the 2004 Academy of Country Music Awards and his songs "Three Days" and "Wave on Waves" each earned Grammy nominations for Best Country song.

Green was born in San Antonio and currently lives in Fort Worth.

