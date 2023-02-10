Texas Supreme Court says Bexar County judge can display pride flag in her court

Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez won an appeal that allows her to display an LGBTQ pride flag in her courtroom.

Gonzalez, the first openly gay judge elected in Bexar County, posted a rainbow pride flag at the bench for formal proceedings in her courtroom.

She was ordered to remove the flag and other items with the rainbow design after someone filed a complaint in 2019. They alleged the displays were in violation of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct.

The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct ruled the display perceived partiality on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

Gonzalez appealed to the Texas Supreme Court last year.

The court issued an opinion last month that found Gonzalez did not violate judicial conduct. All warnings were dismissed against her.