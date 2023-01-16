San Antonio celebrates MLK's dream with the biggest march in the U.S.

Thousands of people turned out at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March on the East Side on Monday.

The march to honor the slain civil rights leader returned for the first time since the pandemic began.

It began at MLK Academy and then made its way to PIttman-Sullivan Park for a celebration that included speeches, performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, and food and merchandise vendors.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said during last week's commissioners court meeting that the MLK march is one all San Antonians can be proud of.

"We have a very unique legacy with the Martin Luther King March in San Antonio," he said. "We have the largest march in the country. It's the largest march in the country because everybody feels welcome. It's been intentional to have the connectivity with all races."

Cary Clack, a columnist with the San Antonio Express-News, was the event's keynote speaker.

The event is organized by the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.

The group also sponsors a scholarship program with funds that this year were supposed to come from a private business. But when that deal fell through, the Bexar County commissioners stepped in to help.

Calvert pushed for the commissioners' vote to award $35,000 to help fund some of the scholarships.

"We want to allocate dollars towards scholarships to Bexar County students to help them also get their education and come back here," Calvert explained during the commissioners court meeting, "and make an impact in the world as King has done."

Brian Kirkpatrick and Nathan Cone contributed to this report.