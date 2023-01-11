Hotel Emma evacuated after gas leak sickens guests and workers

Emergency officials evacuated the Pearl's Hotel Emma, one of San Antonio's most popular hotels, on Wednesday after a gas leak was detected, sickening workers and guests.

Firefighters and hazmat units and CPS Energy workers were dispatched around 11 a.m, according to news reports.

A statement from the San Antonio Fire Department said people complained of headaches and nausea.

Officials suspected that some people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to news reports, more than a dozen people were hospitalized.

The fire department said most of those transported to the hospital were hotel employees. It added that there was no danger to people in nearby buildings, according to news reports.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pearl explained that Southerleigh, a restaurant attached to the hotel was also evacuated but would reopen late Wednesday afternoon.

"The rest of Pearl’s properties have not been impacted and remain open," the statement added.