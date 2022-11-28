Downtown welcomes official Christmas tree, River Walk lights, and holiday shopping

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The holiday river parade and official tree lighting ceremony were held downtown over the weekend, but more holiday events are planned in the city's center well into the New Year.

One of the biggest draws through the New Year is the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park.

"It's open now through Jan. 16th. It has different operating hours, most of the time between 5 and 11 p.m. Admission is $14. That includes your skate rental." said Elizabeth Burt, the director of activation and play for Centro.

Centro is a non-profit that works to make downtown a more welcoming place.

The Christmas lights on the River Walk are now on through Jan. 9. And you can buy gifts from small businesses and artisans set up on East Houston Street.

Centro San Antonio has launched a website on the holiday happenings in downtown. The Tis the Season website provides information on where to shop, eat and drink downtown.

This year, the ice rink has nearly doubled in size to nearly 5,000 square feet. It offers several weekly themes, including Military & First Responders Night on Mondays, Date Night with live jazz on Wednesdays, Storytime with Santa on Saturdays, and Skating with the Stars Exhibition Skating on Sundays, according to a news release.

In addition to the River Walk lights, visitors can see lights at Travis Park, Legacy Park, Main Plaza, and at Alamo Plaza.

The downtown holiday lights season dramatically kicks off on Friday, Nov. 25, with several holiday lighting events. The city's towering official Christmas tree can be seen at Travis Park.



Holidays on Houston Street runs Tuesdays through Saturdays, Nov. 8 through Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the historic Savoy Building at 122 E. Houston St. is transformed into a shopping mecca.

Paseo Market on Houston features a rotating selection of artisan vendors, with pop-up performances, DJ sets, and prize giveaways on Thursdays and Fridays, Dec. 1–23, from 5–8 p.m. The Paseo Market takes place along the Frost Tower promenade, located on Houston Street between Flores Street and San Pedro Creek, according to a news release.

The Santa Paws Dog Parade and Costume Contest is a part of the Downtown Dog Market on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Legacy Park.

You can find parking info at here.