Amtrak train crashes into truck in Central Texas, killing 1

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

One man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Central Texas.

The Texas Eagle train 22 departed San Antonio on Wednesday bound for Chicago.

The accident happened near Moody, just north of Temple.

Amtrak officials initially said the train was delayed due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks.

Although multiple law enforcement officials initially responded, the investigation of the incident was left to the city of Moody.

The unidentified man was the sole occupant of the pickup truck when it was struck.

No one on the train was injured. The train was delayed about four hours.

Amtrak’s Texas Eagle travels through Dallas, Little Rock, and St Louis on its route to Chicago.