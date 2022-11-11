San Antonio City Council plans to vote on Monday to ask Clayton Perry to resign

The San Antonio City Council will vote to formally ask District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry to resign during a special meeting on Monday. the council will also issue a vote of no confidence.

The meeting was announced on Friday.

It followed the release of body cam footage on Thursday showing the councilman inebriated following an alleged hit and run.

The resolution said Perry was, in the video, “acting in a manner that as the very least suggests he was severely intoxicated but lucid enough to evade the officer’s questions.”

It added that his actions and criminal case have negatively impacted his and the council's ability to conduct businesses.

If passed, the council would call publicly for his resignation. But the choice would still be up to Perry because the council does not have a means to remove a council member unless the member is convicted of what the city charter calls "a crime of moral turpitude."

The San Antonio City Council has scheduled a special meeting to call for District 10 City Councilmember Clayton Perry to resign and issue a vote of No Confidence.



The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 PM Monday.

Perry faces one charge of failing to stop and exchange information, and he may also face a DWI charge.

The resolution would start the process of the city council selecting a replacement if Perry resigns.

The councilman is out on bond.

The 13-minute body cam video showed SAPD officer Patrick Des Rosiers arriving at Perry’s Northeast Side home just a few blocks away from the accident at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger.

It began with the officer seeing Perry’s black Jeep Wrangler running in the driveway.

According to the police report and video, Perry, who is referred to as S1, was approached by the officer in his backyard at 10:15 p.m., as seen on timestamps in the video.

“I heard a moaning sound coming from the backyard of the location. The gate was open and I could see a male, lying on the ground. I approached S1 and saw a laceration to his head. S1 was wearing a black Polo shirt and light khaki shorts. I contacted S1 and observed him to be slow to answer questions, confused about recent events of the evening, and once he was standing was very unsteady on his feet,” the report said.

In the video, De Rosiers questioned Perry multiple times, asking if he was driving, and where he had been, and if he had been drinking, and if he was able to stand up.

In response, Perry said he was “just trying to get into my house,” and he denied several times that he had been drinking or driving.

“I’m not gonna lie — I ask a lot of questions that I already know the answer to,” De Rosiers said. “So the more you lie to me, the harder this is for you — easier for me, harder for you.”

“Yeah,” Perry responded.

“So who was driving?” he asked.

“Not me,” Perry said.

Councilman Clayton Perry's public magistrate record now appears in the county's online search.

De Rosiers called an ambulance for medical treatment but Perry ultimately refused to be treated.

After finding Perry’s wallet, he asked if he could pull out his ID, to which the councilman said, "yes," and Perry’s yellow City of San Antonio ID badge could be seen in one of the wallet's pockets.

By the end of the footage, he asked Perry if he could search his Jeep to find his house keys, which Perry appeared unable to locate. However, the councilman declined.

While the entire video lasted 13 minutes and 37 seconds, the footage ended at 10:41 p.m., meaning the entire encounter between the officer and Perry was about 26 minutes. There were several cuts in the video, with a large piece missing while EMS spoke with Perry.

In a news release from SAPD, the department said it would file DWI charges against Perry with the Bexar County district attorney, who “will review the facts and determine the best course of action,” the department said.