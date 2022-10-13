Bexar County Sheriff assists in crime victim visa certification for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

A group of 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September are considered witnesses to a crime as the Bexar County Sheriff’s office continues its investigation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified documentation with the federal government that would expedite the issuance of visas to allow the migrants to stay in the U.S. while the case is investigated. The charges for suspects involved in the flights could be “unlawful restraint,” Salazar said on Wednesday.

The group of migrants - mostly from Venezuela - were flown on chartered flights under false pretenses. They were told by a woman identified as Perla they would have jobs waiting for them and were lied to about the destination.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron Desantis took credit for the flights , which have been decried by Democrats and civil rights activists as a political stunt.

“We have suspects identified, however at this point in the investigation, we are not at liberty to release those names publicly or confirm any identities,” Salazar said via email through a spokesperson. “Only those who were physically in our jurisdiction at the time of the offense are considered suspects.”

Rachel Self, an attorney representing some of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, told NPR Member Station WGBH in Boston the certification from Salazar would help the process for their U-visa application.

“These certifications will ensure that the migrants can continue to help our law enforcement officials, and that they will be able to process and heal from the incredibly traumatic experiences they have suffered as a result of the cruel, heartless acts committed against them,” Self said in a message to GBH News.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U-visas are reserved for victims of crime who have “suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

U-visas have been sought by victims of the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting and the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

Salazar confirmed he’s working with attorneys representing the migrants and the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.