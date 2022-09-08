New Braunfels High School begins releasing students following lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution after it received an anonymous tip regarding a threat at the school.
New Braunfels ISD said on Facebook it has begun releasing students to Unicorn Stadium as the building is being cleared. The district says no threat has been found.
Local law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene.
The district warned of bussing delays and has canceled Thursday evening's events and sports games.
