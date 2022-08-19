Rio Grande Valley and northern Mexico prepare for a gift from the tropics: a rainy weekend

Parched communities in the Rio Grande Valley may see some much-needed rain this weekend, thanks to a weather disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that may grow into Tropical Storm Danielle.

On Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracked what it called Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, a steadily growing mass of storms moving northwest toward the Mexican coast at about 14 mph.

Forecasters believe the system, also named Invest 99L, would strengthen late Friday night or sometime on Saturday. Landfall was expected on Saturday night south of Brownsville.

A tropical storm warning was in effect through Sunday morning for both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, from Port Mansfield to Brownsville, and from there to Boca de Catan in Mexico.

The NHC weather update added that rainfall in that area could range between three to six inches, with isolated areas receiving up to eight inches "from the northern portions of the state of Veracruz across the state of Tamaulipas."

The update also warned of flooding from a storm surge of one to two feet above standard tide levels in the affected coastal areas of northern Mexico and deep South Texas. The dangers from high winds and rip currents would also pose a threat to coastal communities.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 is currently in the SW Gulf of Mex and is expected to become better organized as it moves NW towards the NE coast of Mexico. Tropical Storm conditions and rain from this system are expected to move across the lower TX coast and the RGV Saturday.#RGVWX pic.twitter.com/UViY9WeYMZ — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) August 19, 2022

By Friday evening, communities in Cameron and Willacy counties ramped up preparations. The cities of Weslaco, Mercedes and Pharr announced they would distribute sandbags Saturday morning.

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley planned to suspend some of its bus services between Brownsville and McAllen on Saturday and Sunday.

Brownsville planned to close its COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cameron & Willacy Counties along with the Laguna & near-shore coastal waters from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield south to Boca de Catan through Sunday morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected to occur Saturday afternoon or evening. pic.twitter.com/cLBjSG7R5L — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) August 20, 2022

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet so far. But forecasters still expect an above-normal season, according to an annual mid-season update issued in early August by the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

It called for 14-20 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes. Of those, three to five could become major hurricanes.

So far, the Atlantic season has seen at least three named storms — Alex, Bonnie and Colin — and no hurricanes. However, Bonnie crossed Central America, entered the Pacific and strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. But it quickly weakened as it moved north.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Brian Kirkpatrick contributed to this report.