News

Interfaith prayer service held in San Antonio to honor victims of Uvalde mass shooting

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 25, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT
Imam.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
Northside Islamic Center Of San Antonio Imam Shaykh Abdul Hakim addresses the crowd at San Fernando Cathedral on May 25th, 2022

At an interfaith prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening in downtown San Antonio in support of the victims and families of the mass school shooting in Uvalde. The bell at San Fernando Cathedral chimed 21 times in honor of the people killed in the shooting on Tuesday.

MomentOfSilence.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
A moment of silence is observed for victims of the Uvalde school mass shooting

A large crowd gathered to participate as local religious and government leaders spoke and led the crowd in prayer and moments of silence for each victim. Bethany Hull Summers is pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Antonio. She prayed for healing in the community.

“My prayer tonight is that we also would be one in healing,” she said. “And that's not some just supernatural thing that comes down. That's something that comes from the ground up, from all of us reaching out to one another. So maybe be one in our healing. May we be one in our peace? May we be one in our love.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg addressed the crowd gathered in front of the cathedral.

“We're here to offer our prayers, reflection and a defense to the utter lack of compassion exhibited in such a senseless act,” he said.

Several people held up signs at the event, protesting gun violence.

GunProtestors.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
Protestors hold up signs at the interfaith service at San Fernando Cathedral May 25h, 2022

Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and Islamic faiths were among those represented during the interfaith service.

Tags

News Top StoriesUvalde ShootingSchool ShootingsTexas news
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton