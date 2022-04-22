Great Texas Airshow takes to the skies this weekend

The Great Texas Airshow is happening Saturday and Sunday at JBSA-Randolph. The Airshow is sponsored by The 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio. The aerial event will feature the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora!, the Wings of Blue, The U.S. Air Force Parachute Team and many others. It will also be a key event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds are one the main attractions. Capt. Travis Grindstaff is the Thunderbirds team flight physician. He said this year’s Thunderbirds routine has been substantially updated.

“You'll see six aircraft flying 18 inches apart, going 500 to 600 miles per hour. And if you've seen the show in the past, you're gonna wanna see this one because it's going to be the most exciting, loudest, fastest show you've ever seen,” said Grindstaff.

It’s Grindstaff’s job to keep the team’s pilots and crew healthy. Performing the aerobatic routines is strenuous.

“For our pilots who are experienced, they would probably tell you, you know, it's no big deal. I mean, these guys are veterans. They have thousands of hours in this aircraft. But when you're pulling nine times the force of gravity. To put that into perspective, right now, if you weigh 200 pounds when they're pulling nine times the force of gravity. In the turn, that weighs almost 2,000 pounds, you know, so that takes a toll on your body over time,” he said.

The last time the Thunderbird team was seen in San Antonio was in May of 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. The aerial demonstration team flew over several locations in the city to honor COVID-19 frontline responders and essential workers.

The 2022 Great Texas Airshow will have a STEM Expo with over 15 exhibitors. The goal is for this event to be educational, with demonstrations and displays of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math from local San Antonio industries, colleges and organizations. The STEM Expo will include interactive exhibits such as robots individuals can operate, virtual reality simulators, games and prosthetics. Individuals will be able to engage in discussions and activities to learn more about STEM programs happening around San Antonio.

The Great Texas Airshow also includes support from all branches of service and features static displays of both military and civilian aircraft.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

For more information go to greattexasairshow.com.