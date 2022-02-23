San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt Hotel may go up for sale to pay off city-backed bond debt

The Grand Hyatt Hotel next to San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center is going up for sale - and there’s already a potential buyer.

Construction on the 1,000 room hotel began in 2005 using $200 million dollars in revenue bonds that were backed by the city of San Antonio. Hyatt had been making the necessary payments but after falling short during the pandemic, the city began taking over payments. Now, the Grand Hyatt may be sold to an out-of-state non-profit to settle the debt.

The remaining 2005 revenue bonds total about $168.3 million. The city has paid about $10.4 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue to take over the payments. Hyatt owns the hotel and the city owns the land, which sits at the corner on Interstate 37 and Market Street.

City officials said Thursday the Grand Hyatt essentially acts as the convention center hotel and is a selling point for conventions utilizing the city to have immediate access to its facilities.

“The land and the hotel are important assets given their proximity to our convention city and our Alamodome,” said Ben Gorzell, Chief Financial Officer for the city.

During the pandemic, Gorzell and City Manager Erik Walsh said Hyatt’s payments on the ground lease to the city had began to accrue during the pandemic, leaving about $4.9 million accrued and unpaid to the city.

Representatives for Hyatt were not immediately available Wednesday night. Texas Public Radio has reached out for comment.

Under the plan, Hyatt would sell the hotel to Community Finance Corp, based in Tucson, Arizona. The city would issue another bond of up to $450 million dollars to pay off the existing city-backed bond debt.

“It will also set up some operating reserves and some debt reserves for the hotel going forward, it will pay for the cost of issuance, and then it will finance through the non-profit the acquisition of the Grand Hyatt from Hyatt and that will be how the non profit acquires ownership of the hotel.”

Community Finance Corp bills itself as a non-profit corporation “which exists for the purpose of lessening the burdens of government and to erect, finance the erection of, or maintain public buildings, monuments or works,” according to its website.

If the plan is approved, CFC would own the hotel and make payments on the bond over the next 40 years. Hyatt would still operate and manage the hotel for at least 30 years. The bond would be paid back using hotel revenue and the city would not be responsible for making up any lack of payment.

After the bond is repaid, CFC would then transfer ownership of the hotel to the City of San Antonio. That could occur around the year 2060 or earlier if repaid sooner.

The decision is subject to city council approval, which will consider this item on March 3.

This story will be updated.