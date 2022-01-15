Robert Earl Keen's road comes to an end

Texas musical icon Robert Earl Keen has announced he is retiring from performing.

Keen grew up in Houston and made his musical debut in 1984.Keen got his start performing in Austin nightclubs and Texas dance halls such as Gruene Hall in New Braunfels and Floores Country Store outside San Antonio.

His musical compositions have been covered by many artists, including George Strait and Lyle Lovett.

Robert Earl Keen, The Road Goes On Forever (Bluegrass Underground) - YouTube

He is a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Keen made his retirement announcement via social media and said his last performance will be at Floores Country Store in September.

Keen is 66 years old.