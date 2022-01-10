© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Texas public officials can no longer promote voting by mail (but we can)

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
mail-ballot-hand-delivered-bexar-county-election-2020-vote-ALMENDAREZ-10102020.JPG
Jolene Almendarez
/
Texas Public Radio
The elections office in Bexar County is the online site where voters can hand deliver a mail ballot

It’s a new year and there are new voter laws in place for Texas elections in 2022.

It's now illegal for public officials in Texas to promote voting by mail. So, independent voting rights advocates will likely try to spread the word. Grace Chimene is the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas.

"They can put the information on their website — that is not illegal. What they can't do is say, 'Would you like to vote by mail?' They can't offer (it) when they're out registering voters. They can't give people an application to vote by mail," said Chimene.

Texas County elections offices are prohibited from sending sending applications to vote by mail unless a voter specifically requests one.

Political parties are allowed to send out vote-by-mail applications. The deadline to submit a vote-by-mail application in order to vote in the March primaries is Feb. 18. The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information is Jan. 31.

Republicans have increasingly criticized voting by mail in recent years, following the lead of former President Donald Trump. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton quoted an Austin prosecutor who said voting by mail "invites fraud." There is no evidence of mass voter fraud from mail-in ballots.

Locally, more information is available on the Bexar County Elections website.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

NewsMail-in ballotselection integrityTPRTop Stories
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton