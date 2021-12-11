© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Blue Origin successfully launches third crewed flight in west Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published December 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST
Blue Origin's New Shepard Space Vehicle Clears the launch pad in west Texas on Saturday, December 11th 2021

The third Blue Blue Origin spacecraft with passengers flew on Saturday.

The flight departed into the clear sky from Blue Origin's remote west Texas facility. On board were six passengers, including sports and television celebrity Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard.

The ten minute flight propelled the craft to the edge of space, about 66 miles up. The booster landed safely at a nearby landing pad. Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos was on hand to congratulate the crew on their return.

The launch had been delayed for two days because of high winds at the launch site.

