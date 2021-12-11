Blue Origin successfully launches third crewed flight in west Texas

The third Blue Blue Origin spacecraft with passengers flew on Saturday.

The flight departed into the clear sky from Blue Origin's remote west Texas facility. On board were six passengers, including sports and television celebrity Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard.

The ten minute flight propelled the craft to the edge of space, about 66 miles up. The booster landed safely at a nearby landing pad. Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos was on hand to congratulate the crew on their return.

The launch had been delayed for two days because of high winds at the launch site.