U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announces plans to retire

Longtime Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is retiring. The 85-year-old Dallas Democrat, who represents Texas’ 30th congressional district, told a crowd of supporters at Kirkwood Temple CME Church in Oak Cliff on Saturday that she will be endorsing a candidate in the race to fill her seat.

"I could not be more pleased than to announce my retirement with the kind of support you've shown," Johnson said.

Johnson has held her seat since 1993. Her district includes a large portion of Dallas County, including South Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster and Cedar Hill. Her retirement opens the door for a slew of candidates interested in running for that seat.

Johnson, who was born in Waco, has been a political trailblazer. She was the first registered nurse elected to Congress and the first Black woman from Dallas to hold public office.

Johnson currently chairs the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and is the first woman and African American to hold that position.

"I'm proud of what I've done," Johnson said, "because there's no Texan in the history of this state who has brought more home."

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org . You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez .