Voting Rights Rally In San Antonio

A voting rights rally was held Saturday at MLK Plaza on the city’s east side. The “March on for voting rights San Antonio” was part of a nationwide campaign with rallies and marches in many cities across the United States.

1 of 6 — Nirenberg1.JPG San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Speaks At The March On For Voting Rights San Antonio Rally August 29th, 2021 Jennifer Gonzalez 2 of 6 — DSC_0032.JPG Jennifer Gonzalez 3 of 6 — DSC_0040.JPG Martin Luther King Statue At MLK Plaza San Antonio Jennifer Gonzalez 4 of 6 — DSC_0067.JPG Jennifer Gonzalez 5 of 6 — DSC_0072.JPG Jennifer Gonzalez 6 of 6 — DSC_0077.JPG Jennifer Gonzalez

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke to the crowd.

"Its time for the voice of the average American to be heard...we want full access to the polls and unabridged voting rights for every American," he said. "Keep the faith...we'll never willingly surrender our voting rights."

Organizers say their goals are to encourage politicians to immediately pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act, which they say would protect both elections and voters at the federal level, overriding discriminatory and restrictive state laws.

The San Antonio event was co-sponsored by several area non-profit organizations.

