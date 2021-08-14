AG Paxton Takes Mask Battle To Texas Supreme Court

In a late-night Tweet, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he plans to take the mask mandate battle to the Texas Supreme Court.

We have taken this mask mandate to the Texas Supreme Court. The rule of law will decide. -AGPaxton — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 14, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott's ban on facemask mandates has been overridden in several cities and counties by local officials, including in Bexar County, where a County District Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the governor's ban. That allowed San Antonio Metro Health Director Dr. Junda Woo to issue a mask mandate for local schools, many of which have returned to in-person learning.

Paxton attempted to block the restraining order Friday, but the 4th Court of Appeals denied his request.

A Dallas appeals court also allowed cities and counties to require masks.

The Texas Supreme Court is made up entirely of Republican appointees.

Paxton was indicted on felony security fraud charges six years ago, but has never stood trial.

