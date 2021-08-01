City Leaders Fear Wave Of Evictions In San Antonio

San Antonio councilmembers Teri Castillo and Ana Sandoval hosted a drive through rental and utility assistance event on the Westside Saturday.

With the federal eviction moratorium having expired the same day, evictions in San Antonio are expected to rise, and many could end up homeless.

Castillo of District 5 says they want to make sure area residents know there's help available.

"There’s a clear need of assistance, to continue working towards distributing these funds is something we must prioritize. We need to ensure that the community knows that there are resources available to keep a roof over our heads," she said.

Sandoval of District 7 said the demand for help is high.

"There’s clearly a lot of demand and we want to make sure that people get the help that they need. Whether you’re a tenant or whether you’re a landlord, you can come and seek assistance if someone is behind due to Coronavirus impacts. That money is there, we should use it before we put anybody on the street," she said.

Due to the Delta variant, Covid 19 cases are rising in San Antonio. Both Sandoval and Castillo say families need a safe environment to stay well and prevent the spread.

For more information on rental and utility assistance, visit sanantonio.gov

