Julián Castro Takes Job As MSNBC Political Analyst

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is taking a new job.

“Joining us now is former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, who this morning is adding another title to his resume — that of MSNBC Political Analyst," said Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

JUST ANNOUNCED on @Morning_Joe: former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development & Mayor of San Antonio @JulianCastro joins as the newest NBC News and MSNBC Political Analyst. pic.twitter.com/gqbzWrM6rX — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) July 12, 2021

Castro has been outspoken on the Texas legislature this session and now in the special session.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas," Castro tweeted following the announcement.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

