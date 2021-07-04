Protestor Files Suit Against City of San Antonio

A man is suing the city of San Antonio over an incident that allegedly occurred during a downtown protest sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

24-year-old Alexander Lance filed the suit in a Bexar County District court. The suit alleges that a San Antonio Police officer shot Lance at close range twice with a paintball gun, once in the arm and once in the leg.

Lance spent three days in the hospital being treated for his injuries. SAPD uses paintball guns for what it calls non lethal crowd control.

The suit also alleges that other officers rushed in with flashlights to prevent bystanders to get clear video of the incident. Defendants named in the suit are the city of San Antonio and an SAPD officer who was not identified. The city of San Antonio did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Around 5,000 people had gathered downtown the night of May 30 last year when the alleged incident occurred.

