5 Officers Relieved Of Duty Following Investigation Into Vanessa Guillén's Death

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios,
TPR News
Published May 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
A mural of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in the south side of Fort Worth, Texas. The Army says it will expand its inquiry into the killing of Guillén, who is one of a string of disappearances and deaths at the Texas post.
JOLENE ALMENDAREZ / AMERICAN HOMEFRONT
/
A mural of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in the south side of Fort Worth, Texas. The Army says it will expand its inquiry into the killing of Guillén, who is one of a string of disappearances and deaths at the Texas post.

Several U.S. Army officers are being relieved of duty following an investigation into the death of specialist Vanessa Guillén who was killed in April of last year.

General Michael Garrett of U.S. Army Forces Command said in a report Friday that Guillén was sexually harassed by her platoon sergeant.

The report also says that on two occasions when Guillén reported being sexually harassed, her superiors did not report it and other leaders failed to take appropriate action.

Five officers have been relieved of duty. Three are receiving formal reprimands. Eight other officers in a different unit are being reprimanded as well, and one is being relieved of duty.

Fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson allegedly killed Guillén with a hammer, and her body was discovered two months later. Robinson later killed himself while fleeing from police.

Guillén's death has sparked a movement to change the way the military deals with assault and harassment, as well as legislation to prevent future misconduct.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
TPR News
