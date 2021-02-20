Boerne Residents' Humor And Humanity Kept Them Warm During A Cold Week

The San Antonio community suffered power outages and water problems over the past week, but they were hardly alone.

Residents in Boerne also endured all the problems a historic winter storm would pose. But some of them made the most of the challenge.

About five inches of snow fell in Boerne during the worst of the storm, and that was on top of a quarter inch of ice in the form of sleet that preceded it.

Social media buzzed with people highlighting frozen pipes and other difficulties.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the weather briefly improved and the snow began to melt, Boerne’s H-E-B was packed. Only one of its two entrances were open, and a long line of about 50 or so shoppers snaked slowly to the door.

Jack Morgan Line to get into Boerne HEB

Travis Rodgers was among those in line. He said a fire alarm at his apartment complex the previous night jolted everyone out of bed and out into the cold night.

“Oh yeah, it was really bad. We actually had a pipe break, and that was scary," he said. "The alarm went off and everybody’s standing outside going ‘what’s going on here?’”

But when they realized there was no fire, everyone relaxed, and some even took the time for a little fun.

“We all rallied and we all threw snowballs at each other!” he laughed.

But shutting off the water because of a burst pipe on the third floor had its consequences.

Jack Morgan Bumdoodler's sandwich shop in Boerne

“Yeah, we don’t have any water. That’s why I’m here. Hopefully they’ll have some left,” he said.

People came from all around to shop in Boerne. Matthew Halloran was among them. “I’m from Pipe Creek, a short trip down 46,” he said.

He said he hadn't seen too many problems from the weather, unlike most people. His water continued to flow during the frigid storms.

“Haven’t had any problems with that. My dad wrapped everything really well, and we’ve had all the faucets running,” he said.

He also managed to squeeze some simple enjoyment out of the ordeal.

Jack Morgan The line inside Bumdoodler's

“For the most part me and my brother had a lot of fun pulling a tube around on a four-wheeler and playing in the snow," he said. "We had a pretty good little snow holiday, I guess.”

Across town at Bumdoodler’s, owner Janet Bezet said she turned a problem into an opportunity.

“We’re a bakery and a sandwich shop, and we haven’t been able to open since last Friday because of the weather,” she said.

Bezet said sitting at home monitoring social media posts got her thinking.

“Just looking on Facebook and seeing all the people standing in line at H-E-B and asking people where they can find milk and knowing that we have some available,” she said.

Jack Morgan Pie fixes everything sign inside Bumdoodler's

They had the food but since they couldn't open the restaurant, they couldn’t use it. So they opened Bumdoodler's as a kind of storefront. They just sold off what they had in stock.

"Meats and cheeses and milk and eggs. We’re just about sold out," she said. "We didn’t want to throw away food that people could use, so we’re just trying to sell it cheap and help some people out.”

Almost a dozen people came and went as she explained, and many seemed appreciative of her pragmatic efforts.

“I don’t want to see it go to waste. Hopefully, some people will be blessed by it," Bezet said.

They seemed to be.

