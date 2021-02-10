Wintry Mix Moving South Into San Antonio Region, Threatening An Icy Valentine's Weekend

Morning showers and cold winds on Wednesday announced the arrival of an arctic airmass in South Texas. This may push temperatures into the teens and threatens a damp Valentine's Day weekend with freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The Austin/San Antonio office of the National Weather Service tweeted that the best chances for the wintry mix was late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with lows in the high teens or low 20s.

“Could be the coldest temperatures we have had in several years,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Yura said.

San Antonio will see a moderate to strong chance of showers through next Monday, but Friday should remain mostly cloudy in the Alamo City. Highs in San Antonio will remain in the 40s Thursday through Sunday. The high for the city was not expected to rise beyond the 30s next Monday.

Yura said forecast models could change as the weekend draws closer.

“People need to check daily what the forecast is,” he said, adding if residents have not already taken action to protect pets, pipes, and plants this winter, they should do so now.

Local shelters were prepared to take in anyone in need of a warm place to stay during the cold and rainy days ahead.

A statement on Wednesday explained that new clients should present to Haven for Hope at 1 Haven for Hope Way between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Households with children are welcome at Haven for Hope any time of the day or evening, 24/7.

The Salvation Army Dave Coy Men’s Shelter provides overnight shelter at 226 Nolan St. Nightly enrollment begins at 3 p.m. daily through 8 p.m.

The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, organized a collection drive for cold weather materials, including jackets, blankets, socks, and more.

Those items are available for street outreach workers and those in need at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub located at 319 W. Travis St.

Community members wishing to donate new cold weather gear can drop off donations at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub from Monday to Friday between 1 and 4 p.m.

Freezing drizzle can cause difficult-to-see ice to form on roads, creating very dangerous travel conditions.

🚗Slow down.

Pet owners also had to prepare for the colder weather. Animal Care Services urged San Antonio residents to take steps now to protect their pets by bringing them inside. If pets can't be in the home, then they should be placed in a warm space that protects them from the elements. They will also need extra food.

ACS warned residents that shielding pets from the cold weather was law in San Antonio, and violations during extreme weather could result in $300 fines per violation. Residents may report violations in their community by calling the city's 3-1-1 customer service line.

Temperatures across the Hill Country were expected to rise above freezing by late Thursday morning.

There was a good opportunity on Saturday for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow across the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country and portions of the escarpment, including the Austin metro area. No accumulations were expected, however elevated surfaces could get a light glaze.

The weather changes came as a high pressure system pushed surges of cold air through the Hill Country and the San Antonio area.

