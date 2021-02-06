San Antonio Region Will Host Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament

The entire 2021 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament will be played in and around the San Antonio area.

“We’re fortunate to be working with San Antonio, which features one of the most experienced local organizing committees in the country,” said said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “And our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship.”

The NCAA announced Friday that all 64 teams will play in five venues around the area in the first round.

They include the Alamodome, the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center, The Bill Greehey Arena at St. Mary’s, the University Events Center at Texas State in San Marcos, and the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

64 teams will go for it all in Texas! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/NzSLaoEJGZ — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) February 5, 2021

The second round will be played at the three San Antonio venues. The remaining rounds will all be played in the Alamodome.

“San Antonio was already poised to successfully host the NCAA Women’s Final Four this year, but to bring all 64 teams in this prestigious championship tournament to our city is a remarkable opportunity for our event and hospitality industry,” added San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I can assure the NCAA and the teams we will deliver the best, safest and most memorable experience possible.”

The tournament tips off on March 23. The championship game is April 4.

No decision has been made on fan attendance.

