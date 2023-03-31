StereoVision: Piñata Protest

StereoVision is a live studio performance series featuring local and national musical guests. Our musical guest was San Antonio favorites, Piñata Protest, recorded live at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio headquarters.

StereoVision was made possible by Real Ale Brewing Company supporting live music partnership with TPR Music.

Special thanks goes to Imagine Books and Records and Phono Obscura for providing records and merchandise and making the night one to remember.

"Punk rock like abuela used to make!

Piñata Protest is a “Tex-Mex punk” band from San Antonio, TX. Their self described sound and attitude arises from the two counter-clashing worlds that the band embraces: punk and Tex-Mex.

Piñata Protest’s unique and catchy sound takes the traditional folk rhythms of Tex-Mex music (conjunto and norteño music that is native to the South-Texas and Nortern-Mexican region they originate from) along with the three-row button accordion and combine that with the fast tempos and attitude of punk rock, ska, and many other genres. Along with the use of traditional instruments and rhythms the band also sings in their regional mix of Spanish and English (or Spanglishas it’s called locally). Their songs lyrics cover a range of topics, from political topics close to the ethno-identities of the band, drinking, love, religion, and racism. Adding to their sonic performances is a lively and energetic live show that ignites crowds to mosh, skank, and twirl their dance partners.

Piñata Protest was founded by the Mexican-born singer, song writer, and accordionist Álvaro Del Norte. The band includes Regino Lopez on electric guitar and vocals, Richie Brown on electric bass and vocals, and Chris-Ruptive on drums. Other instruments such as the trumpet and güido are used in not only their studio recordings but their live performances as well.

For over ten years the quartet has maintained a busy schedule of performing and touring throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and France alongside range of musical acts such as The Reverend Horton Heat, Mariachi El Bronx, Molotov, GBH, Tagada Jones, Guttermouth, Voodoo Glow Skills, Brujeria, The Toadies, Ramon Ayala, The Blasters, Authority Zero, Agent Orange, Ozomatli, Mustard Plug, The Blasters, and Wayne Hancock.

Festivals are a strong point for Piñata Protest. Their very eclectic sound, interactive show, and energetic performances makes them a perfect fit for a wide variety of festivals. Most notably the band has had several official appearances at Punk Rock Bowling, SXSW, The Tejano Fan Fair, Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise, Palomino Fest, Punk In Drublic, The Latin BMI Awards, Accordion Noir, Muddy Roots Festival, and a slew punk, folk, and Mexican themed festivals.

The bands unique sound has also leaded them to be featured in soundtracks for the following major and independently release films: Tequila Re-Pasado (2023), Me Estas Matando Susana (2016), La Soldera (2015), Circus of the Dead (2014). The band has also written music specially for Me Estas Matando Susana.

The band has also had several collaborations with companies including releasing their own beer through Freetail Brewing with a released of Piñata Protest beer which was distributed in grocery chains, bars, and venues across Texas. The band has also collaborated with other worldwide brands such as Tecate beer, Ford Motor Company, and Nike Athletics. " - Piñata Protest

TPR Music team:

Director and Videographer: Jacob Glombowski⁠

Videographer: Oscar Moreno

⁠Producer and Interviewer: Noah Slavin⁠

House Manager and Assistant Producer: Tori Pool⁠

Audio Production Engineer: Alfie De la Garza⁠

Assistant Audio Engineer: Daisun de Rijk

Projections: Dakota Appelbaum

Photography: Kristin Quintanilla

Production Assistants: Elisa Gonzales, Crisa Valdez, Bobby Salluce

StereoVision is a production of Texas Public Radio.

StereoVision is a production of Texas Public Radio.


