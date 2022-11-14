© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: Mr. Funkateer

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published November 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST
Mr Funkateer
Miranda McCardle
/

James "J.Pow!" Powell provides the feel-good bass lines that spans genres of music from gospel to rock and everything in between. Some might say the bass is the foundation, the heartbeat of a song. And without that heartbeat, the groove cannot continue to live. J.Pow! literally lives in the groove! Welcome to world of J.Pow

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Videos produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

DSC09944.JPG
1 of 10  — DSC09944.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09852.JPG
2 of 10  — DSC09852.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09746.JPG
3 of 10  — DSC09746.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09743.JPG
4 of 10  — DSC09743.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09749.JPG
5 of 10  — DSC09749.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09853.JPG
6 of 10  — DSC09853.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09856.JPG
7 of 10  — DSC09856.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09886.JPG
8 of 10  — DSC09886.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09864.JPG
9 of 10  — DSC09864.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC09943.JPG
10 of 10  — DSC09943.JPG
Miranda McCardle

