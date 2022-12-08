Summer Night City: Michael J. and the Foxes
Michael J. and the Foxes is a square dancing, honky-tonk, indie country band from San Antonio, Texas. Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!
Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.
Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez
1 of 47 — DSC01687.JPG
Miranda McCardle
2 of 47 — DSC01702.JPG
Miranda McCardle
3 of 47 — DSC01704.JPG
Miranda McCardle
4 of 47 — DSC01699.JPG
Miranda McCardle
5 of 47 — DSC01690.JPG
Miranda McCardle
6 of 47 — DSC01684.JPG
Miranda McCardle
7 of 47 — DSC01686.JPG
Miranda McCardle
8 of 47 — DSC01683.JPG
Miranda McCardle
9 of 47 — DSC01679.JPG
Miranda McCardle
10 of 47 — DSC01647.JPG
Miranda McCardle
11 of 47 — DSC01657.JPG
Miranda McCardle
12 of 47 — DSC01665.JPG
Miranda McCardle
13 of 47 — DSC01655.JPG
Miranda McCardle
14 of 47 — DSC01654.JPG
Miranda McCardle
15 of 47 — DSC01656.JPG
Miranda McCardle
16 of 47 — DSC01645.JPG
Miranda McCardle
17 of 47 — DSC01658.JPG
Miranda McCardle
18 of 47 — DSC01646.JPG
Miranda McCardle
19 of 47 — DSC01643.JPG
Miranda McCardle
20 of 47 — DSC01644.JPG
Miranda McCardle
21 of 47 — DSC01635.JPG
Miranda McCardle
22 of 47 — DSC01642.JPG
Miranda McCardle
23 of 47 — DSC01639.JPG
Miranda McCardle
24 of 47 — DSC01636.JPG
Miranda McCardle
25 of 47 — DSC01637.JPG
Miranda McCardle
26 of 47 — DSC01629.JPG
Miranda McCardle
27 of 47 — DSC01631.JPG
Miranda McCardle
28 of 47 — DSC01630.JPG
Miranda McCardle
29 of 47 — DSC01638.JPG
Miranda McCardle
30 of 47 — DSC01627.JPG
Miranda McCardle
31 of 47 — DSC01589.JPG
Miranda McCardle
32 of 47 — DSC01587.JPG
Miranda McCardle
33 of 47 — DSC01607.JPG
Miranda McCardle
34 of 47 — DSC01598.JPG
Miranda McCardle
35 of 47 — DSC01586.JPG
Miranda McCardle
36 of 47 — DSC01599.JPG
Miranda McCardle
37 of 47 — DSC01602.JPG
Miranda McCardle
38 of 47 — DSC01605.JPG
Miranda McCardle
39 of 47 — DSC01606.JPG
Miranda McCardle
40 of 47 — DSC01603.JPG
Miranda McCardle
41 of 47 — DSC01595.JPG
Miranda McCardle
42 of 47 — DSC01608.JPG
Miranda McCardle
43 of 47 — DSC01584.JPG
Miranda McCardle
44 of 47 — DSC01594.JPG
Miranda McCardle
45 of 47 — DSC01597.JPG
Miranda McCardle
46 of 47 — DSC01600.JPG
Miranda McCardle
47 of 47 — DSC01596.JPG
Miranda McCardle