Summer Night City: Michael J. and the Foxes

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST
Michael J. and the Foxes
Miranda McCardle
/

Michael J. and the Foxes is a square dancing, honky-tonk, indie country band from San Antonio, Texas. Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!

Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

DSC01687.JPG
1 of 47  — DSC01687.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01702.JPG
2 of 47  — DSC01702.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01704.JPG
3 of 47  — DSC01704.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01699.JPG
4 of 47  — DSC01699.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01690.JPG
5 of 47  — DSC01690.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01684.JPG
6 of 47  — DSC01684.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01686.JPG
7 of 47  — DSC01686.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01683.JPG
8 of 47  — DSC01683.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01679.JPG
9 of 47  — DSC01679.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01647.JPG
10 of 47  — DSC01647.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01657.JPG
11 of 47  — DSC01657.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01665.JPG
12 of 47  — DSC01665.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01655.JPG
13 of 47  — DSC01655.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01654.JPG
14 of 47  — DSC01654.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01656.JPG
15 of 47  — DSC01656.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01645.JPG
16 of 47  — DSC01645.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01658.JPG
17 of 47  — DSC01658.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01646.JPG
18 of 47  — DSC01646.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01643.JPG
19 of 47  — DSC01643.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01644.JPG
20 of 47  — DSC01644.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01635.JPG
21 of 47  — DSC01635.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01642.JPG
22 of 47  — DSC01642.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01639.JPG
23 of 47  — DSC01639.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01636.JPG
24 of 47  — DSC01636.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01637.JPG
25 of 47  — DSC01637.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01629.JPG
26 of 47  — DSC01629.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01631.JPG
27 of 47  — DSC01631.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01630.JPG
28 of 47  — DSC01630.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01638.JPG
29 of 47  — DSC01638.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01627.JPG
30 of 47  — DSC01627.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01589.JPG
31 of 47  — DSC01589.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01587.JPG
32 of 47  — DSC01587.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01607.JPG
33 of 47  — DSC01607.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01598.JPG
34 of 47  — DSC01598.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01586.JPG
35 of 47  — DSC01586.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01599.JPG
36 of 47  — DSC01599.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01602.JPG
37 of 47  — DSC01602.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01605.JPG
38 of 47  — DSC01605.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01606.JPG
39 of 47  — DSC01606.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01603.JPG
40 of 47  — DSC01603.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01595.JPG
41 of 47  — DSC01595.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01608.JPG
42 of 47  — DSC01608.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01584.JPG
43 of 47  — DSC01584.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01594.JPG
44 of 47  — DSC01594.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01597.JPG
45 of 47  — DSC01597.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01600.JPG
46 of 47  — DSC01600.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01596.JPG
47 of 47  — DSC01596.JPG
Miranda McCardle

TPR MusicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
