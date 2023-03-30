© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TPR Music Artist Spotlight: Vacations

Texas Public Radio | By Kristin Quintanilla,
Tori Pool Noah Slavin
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
Screen Shot 2023-03-30 at 4.21.40 PM.png
Vacations: Joseph Van Lier, Nate Delizzotti, Campbell Burns, Jake Johnson

TPR Music Artist Spotlight is a new interview series featuring some of our favorite national and international musical acts. Australian indie rock band Vacations visited the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater & Studio at Texas Public Radio headquarters for an exclusive performance and interview.

Based in Newcastle, Australia, Vacations is comprised of Campbell Burns, Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti and Joseph Van Lier. Their dreamy angsty sound has earned them notoriety at home and across the world.

Check out their performance and interview below!

Their latest 2020 album release "Forever in Bloom" features the chorus-heavy surf-rock guitars, driving bass, and swaying, pocket drumming. TPR's Tori Pool and Kristin Quintanilla spent the afternoon getting to know more about the band and the impact of Tik-Tok fame in the music industry.

Video produced by Kristin Quintanilla. For more exclusive music content, visit tpr.org/music

Tags
TPR Music
Kristin Quintanilla
Kristin Quintanilla is the Marketing Associate at Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Kristin Quintanilla
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
See stories by Tori Pool
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Noah Slavin