TPR Music Artist Spotlight: Vacations

Vacations: Joseph Van Lier, Nate Delizzotti, Campbell Burns, Jake Johnson

TPR Music Artist Spotlight is a new interview series featuring some of our favorite national and international musical acts. Australian indie rock band Vacations visited the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater & Studio at Texas Public Radio headquarters for an exclusive performance and interview.

Based in Newcastle, Australia, Vacations is comprised of Campbell Burns, Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti and Joseph Van Lier. Their dreamy angsty sound has earned them notoriety at home and across the world.

Check out their performance and interview below!

Their latest 2020 album release "Forever in Bloom" features the chorus-heavy surf-rock guitars, driving bass, and swaying, pocket drumming. TPR's Tori Pool and Kristin Quintanilla spent the afternoon getting to know more about the band and the impact of Tik-Tok fame in the music industry.

Video produced by Kristin Quintanilla.