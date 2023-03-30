TPR Music Artist Spotlight: Ready Revolution

TPR Music Artist Spotlight is a new interview series featuring some of our favorite national and international musical acts. San Antonio hard rockers Ready Revolution hopped on a Zoom call with host Noah Slavin to talk about their reunion as a band, and all about their latest 2023 album release, Let It Out.

"Ready Revolution is a hard rock band from San Antonio TX, made up of Diego Navaira, Emilio Navaira, Matt Zavala, Shane Gamboa, and Kevin Diaz De Leon. Lead singer Diego has had his share of TV appearances on a national level including his Live Audition on season 5 of NBC's The Voice.

Judges Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Ceelo Green, and Blake Shelton had nothing but praise and adoration when asked about his performance and voice, and even asked him to return for season 6. But Navaira had other endeavors as Ready Revolution was also receiving some national attention for honoring the San Antonio Spurs, playing at their 2014 Championship Parade, and are now featured in the 2014 NBA Championship DVD. But it doesn't stop there.

The band has toured hard for a year and a half with stops at Six Flags Dallas, House of Blues, and the most recently the Texas State Fair with Emblem 3 (Dallas), Buzzbomb (Chicago), Arleen's Grocery (New York, NY), and the Hit Factory Gibson Show Room (New York, NY). With two records under their belt within a year span (and a new one on the way), these kids are hungry and have a work ethic rare for a band their age.

Their first effort (the Summer EP) was #1 on the reverb nation local pop charts. Song writers and producers Emilio and Diego Navaira trained with Grammy winning producer Michael Morales, and have worked as studio musicians for years.

The core of the band has been playing together in various bands and have repeatedly played the Texas State Fair (Dallas), and Fan Fair (Nashville). Gibson guitars endorse Ready Revolution, and as part of former band (Von Army), were the youngest artists to ever be endorsed by the company." - Reverb

TPR Marketing team: Noah Slavin, Tori Pool, Rob Martinez, Kristin Quintanilla, Bobby Salluce, Crisa Valdez, and Elisa Gonzales

