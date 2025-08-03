© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Can Psychedelic Therapy Go Mainstream?

Published August 3, 2025 at 5:51 PM CDT
Steven Puetzer/Getty Images

Research shows that psychedelics can help with a range of mental health conditions, like PTSD and depression. So why can't you get them from your doctor? Today on The Sunday Story, we take a trip through some of the latest science behind psychedelic therapy, and efforts to bring these mind‑altering drugs into the mainstream. Plus, what's ketamine got to do with it?

This episode of The Sunday Story was produced by Kim Nederveen Pieterse. It was edited by Justine Yan. Audio engineering by Kwesi Lee.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org.

Bioscience-Medicine Psychedelics