Can Psychedelic Therapy Go Mainstream?

Research shows that psychedelics can help with a range of mental health conditions, like PTSD and depression. So why can't you get them from your doctor? Today on The Sunday Story, we take a trip through some of the latest science behind psychedelic therapy, and efforts to bring these mind‑altering drugs into the mainstream. Plus, what's ketamine got to do with it?

This episode of The Sunday Story was produced by Kim Nederveen Pieterse. It was edited by Justine Yan. Audio engineering by Kwesi Lee.

