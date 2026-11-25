The former Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and injured 32 in a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2009, is seeking to postpone his execution with a last-minute legal challenge.

Nidal Hasan filed a request for a stay on his execution Tuesday in Kansas, so that he could file a habeas corpus petition in an attempt to delay his death by firing squad.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Mattivi scheduled a public hearing on the motion for Nov. 30, just three days before the planned execution.

For families of those who died, including a pregnant woman, and survivors of the shooting, the decision could potentially delay what has already been a yearslong legal process. Hasan was convicted and sentenced to death in 2013, and appeals reached all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to review the case in 2025.

It’s been an exhausting ordeal for Keely Vanacker of Kerrville and Kerry Cahill of New Orleans, the daughters of Michael Cahill, who was killed attempting to stop the shooter. Their hope is that the public can regain focus on remembering the lives that were lost.

Together, they will be hosting a Dec. 3 panel focused on veteran mental health and suicide prevention, a cause close to their father’s heart. They will also be launching a media campaign dubbed “Feed the Good” spotlighting stories of difference-makers in communities across the country.

Courtesy Retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cahill, of Cameron, Texas. He was a civilian employee at Fort Hood.

“I think it’s easy to forget that all this stuff coming back up is basically reopening a wound,” Kerry Cahill said. “It’s really aimed at general population discussion because I think that’s what my dad was so good at, was talking to people and meeting everybody where they were, and listening.”

Their aim is to shift attention back to the people in the room on Nov. 5, 2009, some of whom worked in the military mental health space.

“I think that trying to live through that legacy of them is really important, and focusing on helping others does that,” Vanacker said.

They said that when the shooting happened, they received letters from soldiers deployed abroad, thanking their dad for his impact. The messages from his former patients have continued to this day.

“I still like get messages from Facebook saying, ‘Hey, I remember your dad and how great he was,’ and people literally saying, ‘I don’t think I would be alive today if it wasn’t for your dad,'” Cahill said.

Hasan is representing himself in court, but the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Kansas notified the court they will act as standby counsel.

“There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system,” said Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project, in a statement Tuesday.

Among his reasons for a plea to delay his execution were President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s involvement in his case. He argued that their role in decision-making for his execution, including a previous plan to livestream it, contradicted Army regulations that specify the Secretary of the Army will develop plans.

The plan for the livestream, which was eventually canceled, also inspired the Cahill family to plan something to redirect attention away from Hasan.

“Giving him the death penalty makes him a martyr. Hegseth is giving him what he wants,” Cahill said. “He gets to go down in a hail of bullets in front of everybody, and he might be scared now because it’s suddenly coming up. But when he went in that day, he didn’t think he was walking out.”

Hasan is set to be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood Dec. 3, which would be the military’s first execution since 1961 and the first by firing squad since 1945. He is currently being held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The judge in his case has asked that Hasan appear in person for Monday’s hearing.

Vanacker said she was not surprised by his petition to delay proceedings. They have grown accustomed to delays throughout this process, but their plans for next Thursday will move forward regardless.

Three other prisoners remain on military death row, all of whom have been held for a longer period of time than Hasan. A last-minute stay was issued for Ronald Gray in 2008, and he has yet to be executed. Gray was convicted and sentenced to death by a general court-martial panel at Fort Bragg for murder and rape committed in the Fayetteville area of North Carolina.

It is not clear if the administration has any plans to move forward with those executions.

In response to an inquiry on Hasan’s case, a Pentagon spokesperson said, “As a matter of policy, the Department does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

The San Antonio Report’s military and veterans coverage is supported by Report for America.

