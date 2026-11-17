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The oldest survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Freeman Johnson was 106 years old when he passed away Saturday at his home on Cape Cod. From member station CAI, Sam Houghton reports.

SAM HOUGHTON, BYLINE: The Navy veteran was below deck on the USS St. Louis, working on the ship's boilers while it was docked at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii, when the Japanese planes started to arrive on that infamous day in 1941. Johnson was 21. He recently recounted his experience for an oral history project by the Pacific Historic Parks.

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FREEMAN JOHNSON: I didn't see anything. We got out unscathed - not a mark, not a scratch. Nobody even got scared to death. So they call it lucky. I didn't know that till a couple of years later.

HOUGHTON: About 2,400 Americans were killed in that attack, which prompted the U.S. to formally enter World War II. While aboard the USS Iowa, Johnson later watched the Japanese surrender in September 1945. After the war, Johnson started a family. He had three daughters and worked as a machinist. He was living with one of those daughters, Diane Johnson, when he died this weekend. Diane says in his later years, her father recounted his experience at local schools and Veterans Day celebrations across the country.

DIANE JOHNSON: He had the history. He had an obligation to keep Pearl Harbor alive.

HOUGHTON: Barbara-Anne Foley, who worked with Johnson at a local veterans outreach center, says Johnson was larger than life.

BARBARA-ANNE FOLEY: He absolutely, for me, was just a treasure. It was not only an honor to know him, but I feel like I have a piece of living history that I knew personally.

HOUGHTON: In interviews, he was humble about his service. For the Pacific Historic Park's oral history project, he said his actions at Pearl Harbor were not about bravery.

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F JOHNSON: I was there. I was stuck. I just did what I was told, did my job. That's how the greatest generation did it. They did what they were told. That's it.

HOUGHTON: According to The Associated Press, Johnson was one of just a few living survivors of Pearl Harbor.

For NPR News, I'm Sam Houghton in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

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